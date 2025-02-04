Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz makes up about 5.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 39.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,649,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
