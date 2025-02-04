Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz makes up about 5.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 39.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,649,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

