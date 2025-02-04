Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Update

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPI. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 39.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,649,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,828 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

