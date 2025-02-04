Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 9,757 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.