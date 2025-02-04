Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,699 shares of company stock worth $5,835,352. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

