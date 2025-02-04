Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,236 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Global Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Vima LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.