Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 252 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $47,000.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $272.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $173.09 and a twelve month high of $280.53. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

