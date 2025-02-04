Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

