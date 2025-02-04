Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Illumina by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 535,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $71,493,000 after purchasing an additional 91,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 65.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

