Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 768 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,966,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 38.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

