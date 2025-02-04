JP Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,835,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,000. TCW Strategic Income Fund accounts for approximately 10.0% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 413.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 191,558 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,356,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.