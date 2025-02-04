JP Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.63 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

