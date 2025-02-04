JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 491,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,134,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

