JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 67.7% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $75,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,578,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

