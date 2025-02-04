Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after buying an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,559,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

