K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$672,421.86 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director John Lewins sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$672,421.86.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

