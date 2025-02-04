Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $42,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 38.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BZ. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
