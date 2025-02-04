Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $42,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 38.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BZ. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on BZ

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.