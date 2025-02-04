Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.