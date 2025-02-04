Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $225.30 and a 12-month high of $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.