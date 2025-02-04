Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Davis Select International ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DINT opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

