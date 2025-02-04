Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

