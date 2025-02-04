Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 321,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.