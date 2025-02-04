Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 4,480 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

