KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Update

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KATITAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KTITF remained flat at C$10.67 during trading hours on Monday. KATITAS has a one year low of C$10.67 and a one year high of C$10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.67.

Get KATITAS alerts:

About KATITAS

Featured Stories

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

