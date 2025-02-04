KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of KB opened at $61.11 on Monday. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

