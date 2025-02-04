Kennametal (KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $488.59 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $51,802.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192.70. This represents a 51.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,767.44. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

