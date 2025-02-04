Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.