Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %
KE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,034. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Kimball Electronics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimball Electronics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.