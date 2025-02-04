Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %

KE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,034. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.