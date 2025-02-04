Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,678,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,936,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,267,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,276,000 after acquiring an additional 642,007 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.