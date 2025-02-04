Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.0 %
Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,678,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,936,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
