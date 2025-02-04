KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Zacks reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE KREF opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.95.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.32%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
