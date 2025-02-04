KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Zacks reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KREF opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

