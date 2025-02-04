Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Short Interest Update

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
NYSE:KNF opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Knife River has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $108.83.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
