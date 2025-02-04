KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,231 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $628.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

