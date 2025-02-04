KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

