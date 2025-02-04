KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $223,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,551 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.47 million, a PE ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. NextEra Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

