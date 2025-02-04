KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $373,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

