KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 265,014 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $386.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $239.04 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

