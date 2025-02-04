Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $322,217.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,573.70. The trade was a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,428 shares of company stock worth $2,496,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

