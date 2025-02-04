Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Price

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,195,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned 2.98% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

