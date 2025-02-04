Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 902.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,768 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,315,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 843.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

