Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LEA opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

