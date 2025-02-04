Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lear Price Performance
Shares of LEA opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48.
Lear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Further Reading
