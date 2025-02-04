Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) CEO William Lynn III Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. This trade represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Lynn III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00.
Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.5 %
Leonardo DRS stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRS
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo DRS
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- About the Markup Calculator
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.