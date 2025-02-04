Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) CEO William Lynn III Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. This trade represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 89.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

