Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 340,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

