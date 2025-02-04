LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect LifeVantage to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.81 million, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.