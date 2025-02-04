Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $283.19 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.90 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.43.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
