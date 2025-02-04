Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $283.19 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.90 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.