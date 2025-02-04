Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LIN stock opened at $454.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.31. Linde has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,958.10. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
