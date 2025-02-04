Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter.

NYSE:LGF-A opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

