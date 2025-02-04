Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-B) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $925.20 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

