LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 34,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,522. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 62.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

