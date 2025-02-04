LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Dominick P. Zarcone Sells 5,000 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LKQ Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,439. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.