Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

