Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $453.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

